Date: May 4, 2017

RAPID CITY

Time: 12:00 Noon

Location: Main Street Square

Bring your own chairs!



Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Fountain Springs Church, 2100 N. Plaza Drive

PIERRE

Time: 12:00 Noon

Location: Capitol Rotunda

At this crucial time for our nation, we can do nothing more important than pray. Thank you in advance for making this spiritual discipline a personal priority and for standing with us as we encourage others to incorporate prayer in their lives. The Lord has graciously anointed our efforts, empowering them to touch and change many hearts and lives. We look forward to seeing His hand move across our land in exciting ways each May in response to our petitions! We ask that you prayerfully consider becoming a volunteer in your church or community to lead a National Day of Prayer gathering. May the Lord’s peace fill your heart as you rest in Him throughout the days ahead.

RESOURCES

Bulletins – Rapid City Event

Poster (11×17) – Rapid City Event

PowerPoint Slide – Rapid City Event

Bulletins – Pierre Event

Poster (11×17) Pierre Event

PowerPoint Slide – Pierre Event