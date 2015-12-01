National Day of Prayer
Date: May 4, 2017
RAPID CITY
Time: 12:00 Noon
Location: Main Street Square
Bring your own chairs!
RAPID CITY
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Fountain Springs Church, 2100 N. Plaza Drive
PIERRE
Time: 12:00 Noon
Location: Capitol Rotunda
At this crucial time for our nation, we can do nothing more important than pray. Thank you in advance for making this spiritual discipline a personal priority and for standing with us as we encourage others to incorporate prayer in their lives. The Lord has graciously anointed our efforts, empowering them to touch and change many hearts and lives. We look forward to seeing His hand move across our land in exciting ways each May in response to our petitions! We ask that you prayerfully consider becoming a volunteer in your church or community to lead a National Day of Prayer gathering. May the Lord’s peace fill your heart as you rest in Him throughout the days ahead.
RESOURCES
Bulletins – Rapid City Event
Poster (11×17) – Rapid City Event
PowerPoint Slide – Rapid City Event
Bulletins – Pierre Event
Poster (11×17) Pierre Event
PowerPoint Slide – Pierre Event