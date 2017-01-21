Cultivate and communicate your personal testimony.

Saturday, January 21 • 9:15 – Noon

John Witherspoon College • 4021 Range Rd., Rapid City



“Do you have a new year’s resolution this year? Lose weight? Organize? What about sharing the Gospel? The Black Hills National Day of Prayer and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are presenting a Faith-Share Workshop designed to help you cultivate and communicate your personal testimony—your story of God’s love and grace in your life. Join us for an insightful and interactive teaching on Saturday, January 21st, from 9:15 to Noon at the John Witherspoon College in Rapid City. Learn how to share your story and spread the Good News!

There is no charge, but Let us know you will attend so we have enough materials by emailing: amywagner1@mac.com.

