PATRIOT DAY 9/11/17

Memorial Park Band Shell, Rapid City, SD

Music at 6:30pm

Program at 7:00pm

Be sure to bring a chair!

SPECIAL SPEAKER: Kamaal Saleem

We will gather to offer encouragement and to to pray for: First Responders, the Government, the Church, the Military, Families, Education, Media, and Business. God’s word promises where two or more are gathered, He is in their midst; this brochure is a take-along guide for believers to start praying and keep on praying for the safety of our nation.

Joel 1:14 calls us to, “Declare a holy fast; call a sacred assembly. Summon the elders and all who live in the land to the house of the Lord your God, and cry out to the Lord.”

About Kamaal Saleem

Raised an Islamic Radical

Taught to hate Jews & Christians by his parents

Spared from death for a reasonRecruited by the Muslim Brotherhood, Kamal left his homeland for his assignment in the United States, but Kamal’s world turned upside down when devout Christians treated and cared for him following a terrible auto accident. With a conversion reminiscent of the Apostle Paul’s, Kamal became an ambassador for Jesus Christ and brings a message of warning and inspiration.